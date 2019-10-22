The Kern County Sheriff’s Office has made an arrest in a homicide that took place on Monday morning.

The department said 26-year-old David Valles was arrested in connection with a fatal stabbing that took place in the 1000 block of Lomita Drive at around 8:15 a.m. A man with several stab wounds was taken to a local hospital for treatment died of his injuries.

KCSO said through the course of the investigation, Valles was identified as the suspect and was taken into custody in the 900 block of S. Union Avenue. He has been booked into the Kern County Jail on suspicion of murder.

The name of the victim has not yet been released by the Sheriff’s Office.