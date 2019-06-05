BPD arrests one during DUI checkpoint on Tuesday night

Bakersfield Police arrested one driver for driving under the influence of alcohol and four were detained to be further evaluated to determine their sobriety influence level during a DUI checkpoint.

During the checkpoint that was set up in the 1900 Block of Ming Avenue, officers screened 817 vehicles between 6 p.m. and midnight on Tuesday night.

Police say that the single driver arrested for driving under the influence had prior DUI arrests.

Twenty-two other drivers were cited for driving while unlicensed and ten drivers were found to be driving on a suspended license.

As always if you see an impaired driver on the roadways, call 911.