BPD arrests man wanted in sexual assault of girl at Target store

A man wanted for sexually assaulting a young teen at a Target store on Wednesday has been arrested.

The Bakersfield Police Department said 65-year-old Steven Waldo was arrested early Thursday morning and booked into the Kern County Jail on suspicion of annoying a child.

The department said Waldo was pretending to be a loss prevention officer at the Valley Plaza Mall Target, 2901 Ming Ave. and told a juvenile girl that he needed to search her as part of a theft investigation. The man allegedly took the girl, who BPD said is between 13 and 15 years old, near the women’s restroom and sexually assaulted her, police said.

