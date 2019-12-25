BPD, KCSO arrest dozens on Christmas Eve

The Bakersfield Police Department and Kern County Sheriff’s Office arrested more than 50 people on Christmas Eve, according to police records.
Those arrested were taken into custody suspicion of crimes which included battery, vandalism, aggravated assault, driving under the influence, kidnapping, and assault with a deadly weapon.
Additionally, CHP Headquarters tweeted the department is on elevated patrols this holiday:
“You better watch out
You better not cry
You better not pout I’m telling you why
The CHP is coming to town
We see you when you’re speeding
We know you’ll celebrate
We know if you’ve been bad or good
So be sure to designate
Help keep the roads safe this holiday season.
#DriveSober“