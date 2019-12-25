BPD, KCSO arrest dozens on Christmas Eve

The Bakersfield Police Department and Kern County Sheriff’s Office arrested more than 50 people on Christmas Eve, according to police records.

Those arrested were taken into custody suspicion of crimes which included battery, vandalism, aggravated assault, driving under the influence, kidnapping, and assault with a deadly weapon.

Additionally, CHP Headquarters tweeted the department is on elevated patrols this holiday:

Help keep the roads safe this holiday season.#DriveSober pic.twitter.com/94CUNzGSgS — CHP Headquarters (@CHP_HQ) December 24, 2019

“You better watch out

You better not cry

You better not pout I’m telling you why

The CHP is coming to town

We see you when you’re speeding

We know you’ll celebrate

We know if you’ve been bad or good

So be sure to designate