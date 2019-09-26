BPD arrests 17 in prostitution sting

Seventeen people were arrested on Wednesday as part of a prostitution sting.

The Bakersfield Police Department said officers conducted an operation in the Union Avenue corridor to help battle prostitution and human trafficking. The operation was focused on people seeking prostitutes.

Eight people were arrested for solicitation of prostitution, another eight for loitering for the purpose of engaging in prostitution and one person for arranging a meeting for sex acts with a person under 18.

In addition, one person was arrested on a felony warrant and another person was cited for jaywalking, the department said.

Prior to the Wednesday sting, BPD arrested eight people on suspicion of prostitution-related offenses on Sept. 18 and four people on Tuesday, according to arrest logs.

Public Information Officer Nathan McCauley said there is usually an influx of prostitution activity during the duration of the Kern County Fair, as the fair brings more traffic to the area.

Here’s the full list of people who were arrested on Wednesday:

Solicitation of Prostitution: Ezekiel Aguas-Rojas, Luis Millan, Andrew Mercado, Jose Ayala, Rolando Figueroa, Saul Cruz-Ambriz, Angel Cervantes and Hugo Alvarez.

Loitering for the Purpose of Engaging in Prostitution: Gustavo Flores, Efrain Aguirre, Martin Gutierrez, Hilario Santos-Martinez, Raul Pinedo, Jose Argueta, Alexander Rubio and Alfonso Chacon.

Arranging a Meeting for Sex with a Person Under 18: Juan Galvan.