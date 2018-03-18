BPD arrests 12 for DUI over St. Patrick’s Day weekend

Bakersfield Police Department arrested 12 drivers during their St. Patrick’s Day weekend saturation patrol.

BPD placed more officers in areas with a statistically high frequency of DUI collisions and arrests beginning Saturday at 6 p.m. to 4 a.m on Sunday.

Extra officers on the road, along with routine patrols, are aimed to drastically reduce impaired driving on our community’s roadways.

Officers screened more than 114 drivers. Of the 12 drivers that were arrested, three had prior DUI convictions.

As always, you’re encouraged to call 911 if you see an impaired driver.