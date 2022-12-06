BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A man is in custody after allegedly stealing mail from a community mailbox and leading Bakersfield police on a vehicle chase throughout northeast Bakersfield.

Raymond Ceja, 29, was arrested on suspicion of felony evading, mail theft, possession of burglary tools, resisting arrest and possession of drug paraphernalia and is due in court Thursday, according to booking information. Police said he also has two unrelated felony and two unrelated misdemeanor warrants.

Officers responded to a call of a man breaking into a community mailbox just before 4 a.m. Tuesday in the 4200 block of Boise Street, just north of Panorama Drive, according to a news release from the department.

When officers arrived they found the suspect’s car leaving the area. Officers attempted to stop the vehicle, but it led them on a chase before the driver abandoned it in the 3300 block of Dartmouth Street, just north of Columbus Street, BPD said.

The suspect evaded officers on foot and a police dog found him hiding in a backyard. The man, identified as Ceja, was taken to a local hospital for treatment but the release didn’t specify what injuries he suffered.

Police said they found a large amount of stolen mail in Ceja’s vehicle, along with drug paraphernalia and burglary tools.