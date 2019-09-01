BPD and SWAT officers respond to standoff in Southwest Bakersfield

The Bakersfield Police Department and SWAT officials responded to The Springs Apartment Homes in Southwest Bakersfield following a standoff on Saturday.



According to BPD, the initial call was received at 6:51 p.m.



Police said a man had brandished a gun at a neighbor then barricaded himself inside his apartment.



The relationship between the suspect and victim involved is unclear at this time.



SWAT officials were deployed Saturday night and evacuated residents out of the apartment complex.



The identity of the suspect has yet to be released.



This is a developing story.

