Boys & Girls Clubs of Kern County receives $55K grant from Taco Bell Foundation

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Boys & Girls Clubs of Kern County has received a $55,000 grant from the Taco Bell Foundation.

The organization said the grant money will be used to fund career/college prep sessions, mentoring, summer jobs and other programs supporting more than 150 teens in the Bakersfield community.

“We are honored to partner with the Taco Bell Foundation in championing the educational dreams of our young people,” said Zane Smith, executive director of the Boys & Girls Clubs of Kern County. “The vision we share with the Taco Bell Foundation is one in which every young person has access to quality education and the resources they need to create good.”

BGCKC is just one of more than 400 youth-serving organizations that will receive a portion of $10 million in grants being given by the Taco Bell Foundation.

“We are proud to support like-minded organizations through our Local Grants Program,” said Jennifer Bradbury, interim executive director of the foundation. “Together with these organizations, we work to break down barriers so students nationwide can continue creating and innovating. This $10 million is going back to those in our local communities who are most hungry to learn.”