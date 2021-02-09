Boys & Girls Clubs of Kern County receive grant from Bank of the Sierra allowing 25 kids to attend

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Bank of the Sierra announced today that it has given $23,000 in grants to eight Central Valley nonprofits during its fourth quarter, including the Boys & Girls Clubs of Kern County.

The bank said the grant will make it possible for 25 children to attend the club’s programs at the Armstrong Youth Center five days a week. The bank didn’t specify the grant amount but said grants range from $1,000 to $5,000 per nonprofit.

Bank of the Sierra said that due to COVID-19, the clubs have added on-site learning hubs at their facilities so children can attend school and access their teacher and class through distance learning.

In addition, a full day at the center will include healthy meals and after-school activities, according to the bank.

“One of the many ways we’re helping our communities impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic is through the Sierra Grant Program,” said Kevin McPhaill, president and CEO for Bank of the Sierra. “We look forward to helping our local nonprofits overcome challenges they may face throughout 2021!”