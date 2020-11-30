Boys & Girls Clubs of Kern County gets $100K grant from Kohl’s as part of A Community with Heart program

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Kohl’s has announced that it is donating $100,000 to the Boys & Girls Clubs of Kern County as part of its A Community with Heart program.

The company said it is providing $5 million in grants this holiday season to more than 100 nonprofit organizations across the country as part of the program. Grant amounts ranged from $10,000 to $100,000.

The Boys & Girls Clubs of Kern County is one of 9 organizations in the state that are receiving grants from Kohl’s this year through the program. The only other recipient from the Valley is the Central California Food Bank in Fresno.

Kohl’s associates nationwide nominate and identify local nonprofits that make a difference for families in their communities for the program. The grants are paid for through Kohl’s Cares, which sells children’s books and toys and donates 100 percent of the net profit to charitable organizations nationwide that improve the health and wellness of families.

“We know that this year has been challenging for so many, including the nonprofit organizations all across the country that serve their local communities, and this holiday season we are honored to be able to celebrate those that give with all their heart,” said Greg Revelle, Kohl’s chief marketing officer. “We’re proud of our Kohl’s associates and their commitment to the communities they serve, and thank them for their many efforts to inspire and empower families by giving back.”