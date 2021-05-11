Boys & Girls Club of Bakersfield receives $45K grant from No Kid Hungry California

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Boys & Girls Club of Bakersfield is getting a helping hand in the form of a donation from No Kid Hungry California.

The organization is providing the club a $45,000 grant to continue efforts to increase food access by providing equipment and food supplies to food drives, meal services and other related programs. The grant can also be used to increase work capacity.

No Kid Hungry announced a total of $1.8 million in donations to schools and nonprofits around the state.

“Without the time and dedication of these hunger heroes, millions of children throughout California would not have access to the healthy foods that they need to thrive,” said No Kid Hungry California Director Kathy Saile. “We are proud to continue to support their hard work through these grants and by elevating their stories of hard work and dedication. No Kid Hungry will always be grateful for all of the work that these volunteers and organizations have done.”

More Boys & Girls Club news