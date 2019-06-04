Update: Boy, 12, who was missing has been returned home

UPDATE: Barreraz has been found and returned home.

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A 12-year-old boy is missing and considered at risk due to his age, police said.

Anthony Joseph Barreraz was last seen around 12 p.m. Monday in the area of the 5200 block of Dunsmuir Road, near his residence.

He’s described as Hispanic, 5-foot-4, 130 pounds, last seen wearing a black short-sleeve T-shirt with “Thrasher” printed on the front and Vans-brand sandals.

Anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of Barreraz is asked to call the Bakersfield Police Department at 327-7111.