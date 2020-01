BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The trial for Michaele Bowers, charged in the 2017 shooting of J’s Place owner Ray Ingram, is now under way.

Cameras are not allowed in the court room, but 17 News reporters have been able to provide updates on the proceedings on Twitter.

Thursday, January 9, 2020

Opening statements have begun in the retrial of Michaele Bowers, charged w murder in the shooting of her boyfriend, local chef Ray Ingram, in 2017. #bowerstrial — KGET 17 News (@KGETnews) January 9, 2020

Bowers is accused of killing Ingram over his relationship with another woman. Her first trial ended in a mistrial after a jury deadlocked in March. #bowerstrial — KGET 17 News (@KGETnews) January 9, 2020

Prosecutor John Allen is telling the jury Bowers shot Ingram from a place of concealment as he entered the bedroom of her southwest Bakersfield home. He's naming the different investigators, family members of Ingram and other witnesses he will call to testify. #bowerstrial — KGET 17 News (@KGETnews) January 9, 2020

Bowers didn't suffer a single injury, Allen said. There is no evidence Ingram physically harmed her before she shot him dead. #bowerstrisl — KGET 17 News (@KGETnews) January 9, 2020

"Don't lose your common sense. Don't lose the big picture," Allen told the jury. He said he is sure, once the jury adds up all the evidence, it will find Bowers guilty of murder. Allen has finished his opening statement. #bowerstrial — KGET 17 News (@KGETnews) January 9, 2020

Defense attorney David A. Torres is now presenting his opening statement. Kenneth C. Twisselman II is the judge presiding over the trial. #bowerstrial — KGET 17 News (@KGETnews) January 9, 2020

Torres said Ingram beat, harassed and humiliated Bowers for 25 years. He took advantage of and abused Bowers, and on the day he was killed he threatened to keep kill her. #bowerstrial — KGET 17 News (@KGETnews) January 9, 2020

"Ladies and gentlemen, the evidence will show that chef Raymond Ingram was not as sweet as his peach cobbler," Torres told the jury. #bowerstrial — KGET 17 News (@KGETnews) January 9, 2020

Torres said the jury will hear about the many ways Ingram mistreated her. Her sister and son will talk about Ingram's rage, the attorney said. Ingram was known to kick down doors, he said. #bowerstrial — KGET 17 News (@KGETnews) January 9, 2020

Bowers knew about Ingram's indiscretions, knew he had fathered a child with another woman. Bowers decided to stay with Ingram because of their youngest son. #bowerstrial — KGET 17 News (@KGETnews) January 9, 2020

Torres is going over the timeline of the day of the shooting, and the days preceding it. #bowerstrial — KGET 17 News (@KGETnews) January 9, 2020

Ingram owned J's Place, a Southern-style restaurant on Rosedale Highway. #bowerstrial — KGET 17 News (@KGETnews) January 9, 2020

Bowers discovered a receipt that showed Ingram had bought identical Valentine's Day gifts for her and another woman. #bowerstrial — KGET 17 News (@KGETnews) January 9, 2020

Ingram texted Bowers the morning of his death telling her to get his stuff ready because he was picking up his belongings from her house. #bowerstrial — KGET 17 News (@KGETnews) January 9, 2020

She gathered his belongings in a bag then turned on the TV and watched the morning news on KGET, Torres told the jury. She was going about her normal day. #bowerstrial — KGET 17 News (@KGETnews) January 9, 2020

Ingram arrived at her house. He called her on the landline. Talked to her for about two minutes. Then he told her to open the door and drove into the driveway, Torres said. #bowerstrial — KGET 17 News (@KGETnews) January 9, 2020

Torres is using a projector to show the jury a schematic of the house. #bowerstrial — KGET 17 News (@KGETnews) January 9, 2020

Torres said he will reconstruct the scene during the defense portion of the trial to give the jurors a better idea of what happened. #bowerstrial — KGET 17 News (@KGETnews) January 9, 2020

Torres is displaying photographs on a screen that were taken inside the house. He said Bowers will testify Ingram entered her home and began swearing at her. She swore back, and it set him off. #bowerstrial — KGET 17 News (@KGETnews) January 9, 2020

Ingram threatened to kill Bowers, Torres said. He walked after her, yelling and screaming. He'd never threatened to kill her before. She grabbed a gun and retreated to a bathroom, Torres said. #bowerstrial — KGET 17 News (@KGETnews) January 9, 2020

Ingram continued to follow her and when he entered the room she pulled the trigger, Torres said. #bowerstrial — KGET 17 News (@KGETnews) January 9, 2020

A psychiatrist will testify Bowers suffers from PTSD as a result of the violence she suffered at the hands of Ingram, Torres said. #bowerstrial — KGET 17 News (@KGETnews) January 10, 2020