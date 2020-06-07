Border Patrol seizes 1,000-Year-Old Iranian Artifact

CORCORAN, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) -- Corcoran State Prison officials are investigating the death of an inmate on Saturday as a homicide.

Staffers were conducting a security check around 10 p.m. when they noticed inmate Antonio Vasquez, 27, in his cell covered in a blanket, said spokesperson Terri Hardy. His cellmate, Adrian Madrigal, 31, refused to turn on the cell light and more staffers were called.