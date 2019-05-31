Books to come to life at Kern County Libraries for the month of June

Books will come to life at Kern County Libraries for the month of June.

The Kern Dance Alliance, Kern County Library and Kern Literacy Council have teamed up for Books in Motion: DANCE + LITERACY.

The program invites children to visit Kern County Library branches to watch a dance performance based upon a children’s book. Following the performance, children will learn choreography, create a craft and take home a free book.

This year, a Spanish narration of “Color Dance” will be performed by the Spotlight Dance Academy on June 12. Visit the Lamont Library Branch at 12:30 p.m.

The following are a list of performances:

June 8 @ 11:00 am, Rosamond Branch, “Amelia Bedelia’s First Library Card” – Tri Valley Arts Ballet Academy

June 8 @ 12:30 pm, California City Branch, “Amelia Bedelia’s First Library Card” – Tri Valley Arts Ballet Academy

June 11 @ 1:00 pm, Northeast Branch, “Color Dance” – Spotlight Dance Academy

June 12 @ 11:00 am, Mojave Branch, “Amelia Bedelia’s First Library Card” – Tri Valley Arts Ballet Academy

June 12 @ 12:30 pm, Lamont Branch, “Color Dance” – Spotlight Dance Academy (en español)

June 12 @ 1:00 pm, Southwest Branch, “Goldilocks and the Three Bears”- Dancer’s Turnout Academy

June 13 @ 3 :00 pm, Beale Branch, “Color Dance” – Spotlight Dance Academy

June 14 @ 12:30 pm, Beale Branch, “Goldilocks and the Three Bears” – Dancer’s Turnout Academy

June 17 @ 1:00 pm, Mojave Branch, “Stone Soup” – Heather Benes + Mojave Elementary School

June 19 @ 11:00 am, Baker Branch, “Color Dance” – Spotlight Dance Academy

June 19 @ 3:00 pm, Delano Branch, “Goldilocks and the Three Bears” – Dancer’s Turnout Academy

June 28 @ 12:30 pm, Wilson Branch, “Goldilocks and the Three Bears” – Dancer’s Turnout Academy