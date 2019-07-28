Boil advisory in effect for some northeast Bakersfield residents

The California Water service has announced a precautionary boil advisory for residents in northeast Bakersfield. This includes homes in the utility’s 660 zone, outlined in the above map.

Residents in this boundary should boil all tap water used for drinking, brushing teeth and food preparation for at least a minute. Always allow that water to cool before use. Cal Water reports that tap water used in showering, bathing, and other household cleanup is safe to use without boiling.

Around 5 p.m. Saturday, the utility service received reports of low-water pressure, or none at all. Crews confirmed the issue was caused by malfunction in the computerized system that tracks tank levels and regulates the pressurized water system.

Cal Water will be distributing free water to those affected by the malfunction on Sunday from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. at Noble Elementary School at 1015 Noble Ave. Cal water will also reimburse any bottled water purchased by residents during the advisory as long as they provide those receipts.