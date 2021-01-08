Body Xchange closing Calloway Drive location

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Fitness center Body Xchange announced it is closing its Calloway Drive location effective Jan. 28 in part because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“I’m extremely sorry but with the combination of our lease ending and the continued challenges/restrictions associated with Covid-19, it’s simply not financially viable or prudent for BX to renew the Calloway lease,” says a message on the company’s website. “Covid-19 has made a significant dent in the health club space nationwide (and locally with closures & bankruptcy’s being filed by major gym chains), there’s simply not enough business to warrant 3 BX clubs within a few miles of one another along with other nearby competing gyms.”

All Calloway members can use any Body Xchange location, the website says. The two closest to that area are the Olive Drive and Allen Road locations.

On Jan. 30, an equipment sale will be held from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. at 2749 Calloway Drive.