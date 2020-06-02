Body of child recovered from McCurtain County lake

MCCURTAIN COUNTY, Oklahoma (KTAL/KMSS) – The McCurtain County Sheriff’s Office say they’ve recovered the body of an 11-year-old girl from Broken Bow Lake.

Deputies say Leilah Johnson was first reported missing Monday afternoon at a large family gathering at the Carson Creek area of the lake.

The search for Johnson was suspended due to darkness and resumed early this morning. Deputies recovered her body around 8 a.m. Deputies do not suspect foul play. Her body has been sent off for an autopsy.

(Photo: KTAL/KMSS Staff)

(Photo: KTAL/KMSS Staff)

Deputies say Leilah was with her family vacationing and was living with her grandmother in Bakersfield, California at the time of her death.