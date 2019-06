SHAFTER, Calif. (KGET) — A body was found in a silo Wednesday morning by workers on a farming property, authorities said.

The discovery was made at 9:05 a.m. as a worker tried pulling gypsum out of a silo that was plugged, officials said.

Coroner’s officials are at the scene at Zerker Road south of Lerdo Highway.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.