A body found in the Kern River July 10 has been identified as that of a Sylmar man who went missing in the river on the Fourth of July, coroner’s officials said.

Jesus Alberto Perez Bautista, 20, drowned and his death was an accident, according to a coroner’s release.

Sheriff’s officials and park rangers were called to the river at about 5:11 p.m. July 4 after Bautista went missing.