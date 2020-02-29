(WFLA/NBC News) Newly released body camera footage shows a woman as she’s being arrested for allegedly attempting to construct and detonate a bomb inside a Tampa, Florida Walmart.

An off-duty Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation officer confronted 37-year-old Emily Stallard after being alerted to her suspicious behavior by Walmart employees.

When Officer Reece Alvis approaches Stallard and identifies himself, Stallard is with her son and seen holding a lighter in her right hand.

A Mason jar filled with nails and denatured alcohol was nearby.

Deputies arrested Stallard for attempted arson of a structure, fire bombing, child abuse and contributing to the delinquency of a minor.

According to the criminal report affidavit: “The defendant used a shoelace as a wick and attempted to light the shoelace with a lighter, intending to cause damages by means of fire to the Walmart store and citizens.”

