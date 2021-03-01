Bodies of father, two sons found in Benton County, investigation ongoing

BENTON COUNTY, Mo. — The Greene County Sheriff’s Department said they found the bodies of the father and two sons who went missing on Thursday, Feb. 25.

Jason Winston, with the Greene County Sheriff’s Department, said Darrell Peak and his sons, Mayson and Kaiden, were found Monday, March 1, not far from where they were last seen and reported to law enforcement.

Winston said the father and two sons were found inside of a structure together.

Ozarks First has a crew on scene working to get more information.

We are saddened to report the identity of the bodies located in rural Benton County have been identified as:



Kaiden Peak, 4 years old

Mayson Peak, 3 years old

&

Darrell Peak, 40 years old pic.twitter.com/mFot1MQm4G — MSHP Troop A (@MSHPTrooperA) March 2, 2021

The Greene County Sheriff’s Department provided a timeline of events leading to the discovery of the father and sons: