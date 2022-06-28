BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Board of Supervisors voted to place one-cent sales tax measure for unincorporated area voters to consider on the November ballot, according to the County of Kern’s Twitter.

If the measure passes, the sales tax on purchases made in unincorporated Kern County would increase from 7.25 percent to 8.25 percent. The measure does not increase taxes in incorporated cities such as Bakersfield.

The revenue made from the increase will stay in the unincorporated area of Kern County and will not go to the state, according to Clerk of the Board of Supervisors Kathleen Krause.

The Board of Supervisors said the one-cent tax will help law enforcement fight gang-related crime such as burglaries, assaults and drug dealing.

Voters will vote to pass or fail the measure on November 8.