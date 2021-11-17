Board of Supervisors votes to keep county districts slightly the same for the next 10 years

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) – The task to figure out if county districts will be redrawn came to an end Tuesday afternoon. The vote will now impact decisions and representation for the various communities in Kern County for the next 10 years.

In a 4 to 1 vote, with Supervisor Leticia Perez opposing the decision, supervisors adopted the map known as ‘Draft Plan A3’ that would leave districts largely the same.



The other one that was discussed was “Draft Plan D” designed by the Equity Maps Coalition and the Dolores Huerta Foundation which would add a third Latino-majority district.





“The fact is: we’re looking to balance districts,” said Lori Pesante with the Dolores Huerta Foundation. “Districts are drawn in such a way that the underserved areas of Kern County are in districts with other areas that are underserved.”

MAP A3 – The Kern County Board of Supervisors adopted the map known as ‘A3’, this proposal leave most districts slightly the same.

EQUITY MAP – A map proposed by the Equitable Maps Coalition with the Dolores Huerta Foundation, this proposed map would add a third, largely Latino district.

That was the main concern throughout the whole process whether the board of supervisors was going to take this as an opportunity to not only represent Kern County communities accurately but to avoid diluting Latino populations once again of their voting rights.



“The fact is that if we didn’t move a single line, a single inch, we would meet the requirements all along,” said District 3 Supervisor Mike Maggard.

Redistricting happens every decade following the census.



The 2020 Census revealed people identifying as Hispanic or Latino had become the majority in Kern County for the first time on record, adding to the argument that the population should have more political power within the county.