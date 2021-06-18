Board of Supervisors bringing back full-capacity seating next week

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County Board of Supervisors will soon be able to have full-capacity attendance again. 

The county said starting next week, in-person attendance will be allowed back at full capacity. Public comment protocols that were implemented during COVID-19 have now been lifted. Those wishing to address the board will now be able to do so in person. 

The next board meeting is scheduled for Tuesday at 9 a.m.

