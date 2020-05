BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Houchin Blood Bank is asking for type O-negative red blood cells and type AB platelets donors for a premature birth that occurred at a local hospital.

The blood and platelets must be CMV-negative, according to a news release.

If you are a donor with one of these two blood types and meet the donation criteria, call 661-323-4222 to make an appointment.