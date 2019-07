Blessing Corner Ministries will host an annual Easter celebration on Sunday, April 21.

All are welcome to enjoy dinner, candy, toys, prizes and more.

The celebration will begin at 11 a.m. at the Blessing Corner Ministries at 101 Union Ave.

On Friday, April 19, the play, Jesus and 21st Century Witness will be performed at Harvey Auditorium.

The play is hosted by the Blessing Corner Ministries and is free for all to attend.

The play will be from 7:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m.