BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Craving something sweet?

The Blackberry Festival is back at Murray Family Farms this weekend.

The schedule is jam-packed with activities like hay rides, the berry relay race and free pancakes in the morning at 11 a.m.

It runs from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Sunday.

Tickets are $12 per person and $6 for children 3 and under.