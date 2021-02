BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Bakersfield Black American History Parade Committee released a video today in recognition of Black History Month.

The video — created in lieu of a live parade due to the COVID-19 pandemic — features an appearance by Mayor Karen Goh, submissions from the community, images from past parades and more.

The video is not related to the Kern County Black Chamber of Commerce’s Virtual Black History Showcase.