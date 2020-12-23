Bird scooters are back

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Bird electric scooters have returned to Bakersfield.

The startup scooter rental company said its scooters were put back on the streets over the weekend and are ready to ride.

“We know that reliable, socially-distant transportation is essential during the pandemic,” the company said. “To keep our vehicles and our team members safe, we’ll be continuing to follow the sanitization protocols that were put in place this spring at the onset of the COVID outbreak.”

The scooters first arrived in Bakersfield in December 2018, but stopped operations in the city in November of last year.