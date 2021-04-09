Bike path near Stockdale Highway to be impacted by construction work on water pipeline next week

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The bike path near Stockdale Highway will be impacted by construction work next week, according to the city.

The city said on Wednesday, work will begin to clean the Water Resources pipeline. Work will start on the east end of the pipeline and is not expected to impact street or bike path traffic. That work is expected to be completed in one week while work on the west end of the pipeline is expected to begin shortly after.

The city said trucks delivering water to the work site from a nearby source on Peninsula Park Drive are expected to cross the park and bike path, impacting traffic on the path.

Signage will be placed along the bike path and flaggers will be on site to notify path users heading in both directions, the city said. This part of the project is expected to be completed within two weeks after starting.