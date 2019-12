Bike Bakersfield is hosting another Full Moon Ride Wednesday night and you’re invited to ride.

The family-friendly event begins at Beach Park at Oak and 21st streets and ends at The Marketplace on Ming Avenue.

Riders of all ages and skill levels are encouraged to attend.

The group departs promptly at 7 p.m.

For Wednesday’s ride, you’re encouraged to take some holiday decorations to show off your Christmas spirit.