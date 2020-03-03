Big rig crash leads to residential evacuation near Tupman

TUPMAN, Calif. (KGET) — A big rig crash, hauling compressed natural gas led to evacuate a few close by residents in the area near Tupman.

According the Kern County Fire Department, on Monday night, at approximately 11:15 P.M., KCFD responded to an accident outside the city of Tupman.

Firefighters said they found a big rig, hauling compressed natural gas, off the roadway with the driver pinned inside.

Fire crews monitored the scene for any leaking gas while others worked to remove the driver from the big rig and used tools including “jaws of life”.

The driver was then removed and transported by ground ambulance for treatment.

Firefighters then blocked the area and evacuated nearby residents.

According to the fire department, the KCFD Hazmat Team responded to evaluate the scene and conduct further air monitoring.

The health status of the driver is unknown.