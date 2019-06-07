Bicyclist struck and killed by vehicle in southwest Bakersfield

News
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A bicyclist was struck and killed by a vehicle Friday in southwest Bakersfield.

The crash occurred at about 12:30 p.m. in the 4000 block of Gosford Road, police said. The bicyclist, identified only as a male, was taken to a local hospital, where he died.

The driver of the vehicle remained at the scene, according to police. Drugs or alcohol do not appear to be a factor in the collision.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to call the Bakersfield Police Department at 327-7111.

