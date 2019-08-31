Bicyclist dies after being hit by truck in northeast Bakersfield

A bicyclist died in a local hospital this morning after he was hit by a pickup truck in northeast Bakersfield.

The California Highway Patrol is investigating the crash.

At this time, they believe the man was riding his bike south along Old Alfred Harrell Highway when he made an abrupt left turn into the path of a pickup truck, also driving south.

The right front corner of the truck hit the rider, causing major injuries.

Hall Ambulance transported the bicyclist to Kern Medical where he succumbed to his injuries, according to CHP.

The investigation in ongoing, but officials do not believe alcohol or drugs were a factor.

The driver of the pickup truck stayed on scene and was not injured.

The identity of the bicyclist has not yet been released.