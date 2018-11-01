Bicycle helmet and light giveaway

It’s great exercise and an environmentally-friendly alternative to driving, but biking safely is essential.

That’s why Bike Arvin and Bike Bakersfield are looking to help by giving away bike lights, helmets and tips for staying safe on our trails and roadways.

Project Light Up The Night kicks off tonight from 6 to 8 p.m. at Bike Bakersfield at 1708 Chester Ave.

With the sun setting early this time of year it is important that bicycles be visible on the roadway. Being visible to motorists is a key part of staying safe while riding a bicycle on the road, and these bright LED lights will let the cars know you’re there, according to event organizers.

The project is sponsored by Chain Cohn Stiles and Kern Family Health Care.

Limited helmets are available and bikes must be present to receive lights.