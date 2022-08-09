UPDATE: (12:30 p.m.) — The lockouts were due to an inmate escaping custody from Kern County Sheriff’s deputies near Adventist Health in Downtown Bakersfield.

UPDATE (11:24 a.m.) — The Kern High School District says the lockout has been lifted.

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) —Bakersfield High School and the Bakersfield Adult School have both been placed on lockout due to a suspicious suspect in the area, according to the Kern High School District.

It is unknown what the situation is but the Bakersfield Police Department has sent a K9 unit to assist with the situation in Downtown Bakersfield.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.