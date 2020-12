BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Bakersfield Fire Department wished Kern County residents a Merry Christmas and a Happy New Year in a video they posted on social media today.

The video showed firefighters from multiple stations wearing Santa hats and wishing residents happy holidays.

“We’re wishing you a safe and wonderful holiday with your family and friends,” Chief Anthony Galagaza. “Remember, your firefighters are here for you 24 hours a day, 7 days a week, 365 days a year.”