BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — City firefighters worked quickly to put out a fire in East Bakersfield last night.

The Bakersfield Fire Department said the fire started in a back house just before 9:30 p.m. in the 500 block of Jefferson Street. Flames could be seen coming out of the top of the structure. Firefighters were able to quickly knock down the fire.

It is still unknown at this time how the fire started. The cause is still under investigation.