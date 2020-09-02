BFD responds to hazardous materials incident in southwest Bakersfield

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Bakersfield Fire Department responded to a hazardous materials incident on Tuesday.

The department said at around 7:01 a.m., firefighters were sent to George Fisher Harvel LLC at 7001 Schirra Court. When they arrived, BFD said firefighters saw light smoke coming from the facility. The response was upgraded to a Level 2 Haz-Mat response.

The department said the Hazardous Materials team used equipment capable of detecting environmental hazards to locate an equipment malfunction that had resulted in a chemical reaction that was contained within the facility.

BFD said the situation was resolved in about 6 hours. No one was injured in the incident.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest News

More Local News