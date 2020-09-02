BFD responds to hazardous materials incident in southwest Bakersfield

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Bakersfield Fire Department responded to a hazardous materials incident on Tuesday.

The department said at around 7:01 a.m., firefighters were sent to George Fisher Harvel LLC at 7001 Schirra Court. When they arrived, BFD said firefighters saw light smoke coming from the facility. The response was upgraded to a Level 2 Haz-Mat response.

The department said the Hazardous Materials team used equipment capable of detecting environmental hazards to locate an equipment malfunction that had resulted in a chemical reaction that was contained within the facility.

BFD said the situation was resolved in about 6 hours. No one was injured in the incident.