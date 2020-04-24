BFD looking for man who set vehicle on fire in central Bakersfield this week

The Bakersfield Fire Department is looking for a man wanted for lighting a vehicle on fire in central Bakersfield on Monday.
The department said the suspect was walking in the 3400 block of M Street when he set fire to a vehicle at a residence. The suspect is described as a tall white or Hispanic man, bald, heavy set, with a mustache and possible tattoo on the right side of his neck.
The man was last seen wearing denim jeans, long-sleeve blue shirt and brown work boots. He was seen leaving in a silver late-model four-door Chevrolet Cruz with passenger front fender damage and tinted windows.
Anyone with information regarding this incident call the Fire Tip Hotline at 877-347-3847.