BFD looking for man who set vehicle on fire in central Bakersfield this week

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

The Bakersfield Fire Department is looking for a man wanted for lighting a vehicle on fire in central Bakersfield on Monday.

The department said the suspect was walking in the 3400 block of M Street when he set fire to a vehicle at a residence. The suspect is described as a tall white or Hispanic man, bald, heavy set, with a mustache and possible tattoo on the right side of his neck.

The man was last seen wearing denim jeans, long-sleeve blue shirt and brown work boots. He was seen leaving in a silver late-model four-door Chevrolet Cruz with passenger front fender damage and tinted windows.

Anyone with information regarding this incident call the Fire Tip Hotline at 877-347-3847.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest News

More Local News