BFD, KCFD respond to house fire in northeast Bakersfield

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Bakersfield Fire Department and Kern County Fire Department responded to a house fire in northeast Bakersfield early this morning.

BFD said firefighters were sent to a residence at 5508 Cordoba Way in the community of City in the Hills after receiving reports of a fire. The department said the fire started in the garage and moved onto the outside of the house.

BFD said firefighters were able to knock down the fire before it could reach the inside of the residence. All occupants that were inside the house at the time of the fire self-evacuated, according to the department. No one was injured due to the fire.