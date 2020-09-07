BFD assigns fire engine to Castle Fire, sends firefighter to help oversee management of Red Salmon Fire

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Bakersfield Fire Department has one fire engine assigned to the Castle Fire and one Incident Management team member assigned to the Red Salmon Fire.

The Castle Fire, which began in late August, is part of the larger Sequoia Complex Fire. The majority of the fire is in the Sequoia National Forest but it is also burning in the Inyo National Forest.

The Shotgun Fire is also part of the Sequoia Complex. BFD said it has already sent one engine with four firefighters to help with the fire.

The Red Salmon Fire is burning in the Klamath, Six Rivers and Shasta-Trinity national forests in northern California. BFD said it has sent a member to provide leadership and oversight on the incident management team.