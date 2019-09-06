Best Eats This Week: Vegetarian Sri Lankan meal, chickpea tacos, super-sized chili

Fried chickpea tacos by Mason Rockfellow

Double order of chili from Qwik Cafe with onions, cheese and crackers (serving dish not included)

TARZANA and BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — This week we have cuisine from the island country of Sri Lanka (served in Los Angeles County), fried chickpea tacos and a serving of chili that would satisfy a horse.

Welcome to this edition of Best Eats This Week.

Vegetarian string hopper meal at Apey Kade, 19662 Ventura Blvd., Tarzana

As far as I can determine, there aren’t any Sri Lankan restaurants in Bakersfield, and only a handful in the Los Angeles area. I’m not sure why. The food has a lot in common with Indian cuisine in its spicing, portions are large and there are many choices for both carnivores and vegetarians.

At Apey Kade, you’re greeted by the owner as you walk in the door and, if not a regular, questioned on your familiarity with Sri Lankan food and your spice-tolerance level. The food isn’t Thai spicy — you won’t feel as if your mouth has erupted in flames — but it will definitely clear your sinuses.

I ordered a vegetarian string hopper platter. What are string hoppers? Thin rice noodles served in the shape of tiny bird’s nests. They don’t have much flavor by themselves, but are perfect for soaking up the little bowls of curries and vegetables on the side of your tray.

As the owner explained, you spoon a little bit of everything on the side or on the string hoppers themselves, mix it all together and eat. The flavors careen around your mouth, no two bites tasting the same.

It’s not easy to find Sri Lankan food in California, but it’s worth seeking out.

Chickpea tacos by Mason Rockfellow

Assignments Editor Mason Rockfellow likes tacos. He also likes chickpeas. He wondered what would happen if he combined the two.

Rockfellow fried the chickpeas, put them on flour tortillas and added lettuce, jalapenos, onions and Mrs. Renfro’s Ghost Pepper Salsa. It’s his go-to salsa.

“It was way better than I expected it to be. This will definitely be a new favorite on my recipe list,” Rockfellow said. “Ghost pepper salsa really adds some kick!”

Chili, Qwik Cafe, 1221 18th St., Bakersfield

Chili is not the type of food where you go small. So when Assistant News Director Jesse Cash stopped in at Qwik Cafe this week, he picked up a double order of chili, came back to the office and added onions, cheese and a heaping handful of crackers.

He ate the meal in a serving dish in an office by himself, but the heady aroma of simmered beef and beans perfumed the rest of the studio.

I can’t speak for my co-workers, but I found the smell quite pleasing.