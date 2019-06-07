Best Eats This Week: Ribeye, cheesy pasta, a Cuban sandwich an extraordinary cookie

Cuban Sandwich from Bootleggers Craft Pub & Eatery.

Ribeye from Cafe Med.

Baked mostaccioli from Frugatti’s Italian Restaurant.

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — From big plates of pasta to a massive ribeye – and a cookie combined with a classic Italian dessert – there’s plenty to talk about in Best Eats This Week.

Ribeye with mushroom sauce, Cafe Med, 4809 Stockdale Highway, Bakersfield

“Best ribeye I’ve ever had. Perfect char, tender, juicy, just splendid!” — Jesse Cash, assistant news director

Cuban sandwich, Bootleggers Craft Pub & Eatery, 955 Oak St., Bakersfield

“Cuban sandwich, pretzels and fries from Bootleggers. Not pictured: the side of wedges I stole from hubby. Yummmmm.” — Patricia Rocha, digital content producer.

The sandwich has pulled pork, ham, Swiss cheese mustard and dill pickles on a grilled roll.

Baked mostaccioli, Frugatti’s Italian Restaurant, 600 Coffee Road

Reporter Olivia LaVoice indulged in this dish of penne pasta tossed with meat sauce and mozzarella cheese. She had plenty to take home for another meal.

Cannoli cookie, GhilaDolci Bakery, 2002 19th St., Bakersfield

This newly-opened establishment is already drawing raves for its limoncello tart, Italian cream cake and other sweet treats.

The cannoli cookie won’t replace your longing for tubes of fried pastry dough filled with a ricotta cream, but it’s a satisfying treat all its own.

— Jason Kotowski, digital content producer