Best Eats This Week: More food trucks, with seafood, gorditas and tacos galore

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Our forays to local food trucks continue this week with gorditas, seafood and, of course, more tacos.

You can never have too many tacos.

As with the trucks reviewed last week, everything is packaged to-go and employees wore masks and had bottles of hand sanitizer in plain view as the coronavirus remains a concern both locally and statewide.

Due to changes caused by the virus, I recommend calling or checking online for current hours of operation.

Gorditas at Gorditas Tere, 4850 Stine Road

Heavier than a taco yet still light enough that consuming several during lunch is acceptable, the gordita is an oval-shaped pastry made of masa, split in the middle and — like a taco — filled with vegetables, meats, stews or pretty much anything you can imagine.

I stumbled across Gorditas Tere during a drive around southwest Bakersfield. Parked near a tire shop and a flooring depot, the truck was doing steady business on a Saturday afternoon, some of its customers likely people waiting for their cars to be worked on at the shop while others were on their lunch break and picking up a filling meal.

Of the numerous options, I tried a gordita with steak and another with chicharrones and red salsa, both drizzled with a thin salsa. The masa was hot, the fillings succulent and both disappeared within minutes as I devoured them on the trunk of my car.

Tacos and tortas at El Taco Loco, 2301 Panama Lane

There are multiple locations of El Taco Loco, but I decided on the truck parked in a gas station lot just west of Colony Street. The menu offers a wide assortment of meals and side orders — including grilled green onions — and you can place your order, fill up your gas tank and be ready to go in minutes.

If “taco” is in the name, then you must try the tacos. I believe that’s no. 135 in the lists of rules on dining out. And in this case, it’s the right order.

I ordered a combination plate and selected one asada, one chorizo and one al pastor taco to go with the rice and beans and the wedge of lemon, hunk of avocado and sliced radishes. While each taco had its merits, the tender al pastor had me wishing I’d selected another three tacos filled only with that.

The tortas at El Taco Loco are formidable. A grilled roll filled with your choice of meat, beans, guacamole, lettuce and more, it’s a meal on its own.

Seafood at Mariscos Las Cazuelitas, 6495 S. Union Ave.

For a light and refreshing meal, it’s hard to beat ceviche. Fish or shrimp in a citrusy marinade, most often served raw (the fish is cured in the lime juice), it’s a wonderful dish.

At Mariscos Las Cazuelitas, you can get fish or shrimp tacos and other cooked dishes, but I opted for their mixta curtido tostada, with raw shrimp and fish in citrus juice with plenty of onion and diced cucumber and tomato. Tart and funky, it was the perfect fare for a hot afternoon. Ask for hot sauce on the side.