Best Eats This Week: Burgers, shakes and rice pudding

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — This week we have a burger and inventive milkshake from a new downtown hotspot, plus delectable rice pudding at a restaurant primarily known for its roast lamb.

Baco Burger and Campfire Milkshake, The 18hundred, 1800 Chester Ave., Bakersfield

Digital content producer Patricia Rocha, an avowed foodie and frequent contributor to “Best Eats,” made a visit to new, popular downtown restaurant The 18hundred.

She went with the classic combination of a burger and shake – but oh, what a burger and shake!

Rocha ordered a “Baco Burger,” which takes the restaurant’s “original” burger and tops it with bacon and avocado. It also has house dressing, lettuce, tomatoes, onions and pickles.

For her shake, Rocha chose “The Campfire,” one of a list of milkshakes that reminded me of something you’d get if you let your child run loose in the kitchen with ice cream and an all-encompassing list of toppings. In other words, incredible.

It’s a chocolate milkshake topped with whipped cream, chocolate-dipped graham crackers, toasted marshmallows and chocolate bar. There’s also a chocolate frosted graham cracker rim to be devoured as you go or lick after you finish. You can’t be shy with this one.

Rice pudding, Aqui es Texcoco, 2673 Mt. Vernon Ave., Bakersfield

Most people who visit Aqui es Texcoco are there for one thing: its long-roasted lamb, served with tortillas, lamb broth, salsa, lime, cilantro and onions.

The restaurant uses a technique that simulates the underground fire pit roasting done in Mexico’s Texcoco region. The lamb is ultra-tender, juicy and completely satisfying. You won’t find better roast lamb than this.

But there are other options worth checking out, from the quesadillas to the sopes to the vegetarian Plato Azteco, where you’re served grilled cactus with onions and your choice of mushrooms, poblano pepper, huitlacoche (corn fungus – trust me, it’s delicious) or zucchini flower.

And don’t sleep on the desserts. This past week I ordered the restaurant’s rice pudding, and it’s simple yet heavenly.

Dusted with cinnamon and topped with a few raisins, the dessert is a no-frills wonder, a perfect paradigm of the treat.

— Jason Kotowski, digital content producer