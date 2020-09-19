Best Eats This Week: Breakfast in Pismo Beach and spicy chicken nuggets

PISMO BEACH, Calif. (KGET) — Life hasn’t exactly been a day at the beach in 2020. But an escape to seaside towns, despite COVID closures, remains good for the soul.

News Director Michael Trihey spent time soaking up what rays were available during a recent visit to Pismo. Besides breathing in the fresh air and watching the waves, he also ate well.

Monte Cristo croissant, Honeymoon Cafe, 999 Price St., Pismo Beach

Promising locally-sourced food and good vibes, the Honeymoon Cafe offers a slew of breakfast items, salads and burgers. You can get chia seed pudding, if that’s your thing, or a “Grown Up Ham & Cheese” with grilled onions, spinach and apricot-rosemary jam.

Trihey had the Monte Cristo croissant, a pretty arrangement of fruit with a croissant loaded with ham, chili-maple bacon, grilled onions, spinach, apricot-rosemary jam and provolone. Not a bad way to start the day.

Mesa Mexican Omelet

Mesa Mexican omelet, Zorro’s Cafe & Cantina, 927 Shell Beach Road, Pismo Beach

Zorro’s in Pismo spices things up with this omelet containing chorizo, Ortega chiles, onions and cheese, topped with avocado. Served with rice and beans, you have a hearty breakfast you can work off with a run on the sand — or a snooze on a beach chair.

Spicy McNuggets

Spicy McNuggets, McDonald’s, locations everywhere

Spicy chicken is certainly having a moment. Not wanting to miss out, McDonald’s began serving spicy chicken nuggets this week. The chain’s classic nugget shapes haven’t changed, but the coating contains cayenne and chili pepper.

There’s a decent kick, nothing that’s going to have people in tears or reaching for a milkshake to quell the burn. Do these nuggets topple Popeye’s spicy chicken sandwich? Absolutely not. But they’re not bad, either.