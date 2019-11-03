Beloved local philanthropist has home renovated by volunteers

A beloved senior had her home refurbished with the help of several community members Saturday.

Nancy Strong, 85, is the widow of the late Vernon D. Strong Sr., who was a United States Army veteran and a long-time city councilman and businessman.

The generous couple had a history of generosity within the community, but it was Nancy’s turn to get the love and support returned to her.

Her home was built in 1939 and holds a lot of precious history, but it needed major exterior and interior repairs.

Rebuilding Together Kern County, in partnership with Spectrum Communications and community volunteers, renovated the home of the long-time philanthropist.

Rudy Salas: “That’s what I think this morning is about,” said Assemblymember Rudy Salas. “That’s what I think this community should be about. It’s about giving back giving back to those people that have given so much.”

Rebuilding Together is the nation’s largest volunteer home rehabilitation organization dedicated to preserving and revitalizing communities and homes.

